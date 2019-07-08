We've launched a brand new Support Centre

We know how important it is to be able to source information quickly when needed so you can focus on what matters most, your business. That’s why we’ve been working hard to bring you a brand new Support Centre.

Our aim was simple - to speed up the time it takes to get answers to many of the questions that we’ve found come up fairly frequently.

Of course, you can still contact our support team if you can’t find what you’re looking for or if you would like further clarification on something in particular. However, we hope this will help to save you time when all you need is a quick answer to move forward with the task at hand.

How it works

We wanted to make our new Support Centre as simple and easy to navigate as possible. You can access it at any time by going to support.gocardless.com in your web browser.

The first thing you’ll notice when you open the homepage is a big search bar at the top. Simply type your query in and you’ll be shown matching articles relating to your query. As you type, you’ll also see relevant suggestions popping up below!

If you can’t find what you’re looking for or if you would simply prefer to browse articles for a particular type of query, you can do so via one of the eight category icons found below the search bar.

In making our Support Centre as easy to navigate as possible, we’ve included a few noteworthy features to our article pages.

On the left hand side of each article page you’ll find a column titled Articles in this section. This enables you to navigate between articles within the same category without having to return to the category articles page each time.

If you need to navigate to a different category entirely, the top menu bar will help you do so with minimal fuss. There is a search bar in the top right for if you’d like to type your query straight in. If you want to go back to the Support Centre homepage you can do so by simply clicking the "GoCardless Support" logo in the top left or the Support Centre breadcrumb.

You will also notice that the breadcrumbs include Documentation. If you click this link you will be directed to a page that provides a full overview of all the questions in each of the categories for you to browse. This is perfect for when you’re unsure of which category your query falls into.

If you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, you can contact our support team directly from within the Support Centre. On the Support Centre homepage, you'll find a button below the icons that will direct you to our contact form.

You can also find a link to this contact form underneath the content of each article, right below where you can let us know whether or not you found that article useful.

All you need to do to submit a query to us is to enter your email address, a subject to briefly outline your query, and a description of your issue. You can also add attachments such as screenshots if it will help.

If, when typing your subject, your query relates to an article in our Support Centre, you will see this pop-up below for you to view if you haven’t done so already, before sending your request.

When getting in touch with us via our contact form, please enter the email address registered to your GoCardless account when possible. You can also add your merchant account name within the description box if applicable.

We will continue to improve our Support Centre moving forward so please do let us know if there’s something else you'd like to see included.