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Growing our payments network: launching Canada

Paul Connor
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Last editedJan 20201 min read

As 2018 draws to an end, we’re excited to announce that GoCardless users can now take Pre-Authorised Debit payments in Canada, bringing the total number of countries in our growing global payments network to 30.

This means that our customers can increasingly use GoCardless to take recurring payments from their end users wherever they happen to be around the world. Great news for organisations with global footprints!

We’re committed to expanding our global payments network so that businesses based anywhere can collect payments from anywhere, and in any currency.

Having already launched in Denmark, Australia and New Zealand this year, our launch to Canada represents an important step towards this goal, being the first North-American Direct Debit scheme available through GoCardless, with our planned launch in the USA due to take place in 2019.

To find out more about taking payments in Canada, take a look at our guide here.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.