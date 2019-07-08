Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
GoCardless

FAQ Friday – What is the GoCardless API?

Chloe Dormand
Written by

Last editedJan 2020

We often talk about our API as a way for businesses to integrate GoCardless into their website, mobile app or desktop software.

But what exactly is an API and how can the GoCardless API benefit your business?

In this week’s FAQ Friday, Product Manager, Ben, explains what an API is and how the GoCardless API can help businesses automate and manage payments.

We want to hear from you – [get in touch](mailto:content@gocardless.com?subject=FAQ Fridays) and we’ll answer your questions in an upcoming video.

How to integrate with the GoCardless API

Read the article

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.