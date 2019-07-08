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FAQ Friday – Can you use GoCardless with your existing finance software?

Chloe Dormand
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Last editedJan 2021

Did you know that GoCardless integrates with major accounting and billing software in the UK, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, KashFlow, Zoho and more?

These integrations allow you to process Direct Debit payments from within your existing accounts on these platforms and bring with it a host of other benefits, which can help your business run more efficiently.

In this week’s FAQ Friday, Partnerships Manager, Myles, talks through 3 ways that integrating GoCardless with your billing software can help your business.

Connect GoCardless with your existing software

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Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.