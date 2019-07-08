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FAQ Friday – How often can you collect payments with GoCardless?

Chloe Dormand
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Last editedJan 2021

Direct Debit collection dates and payout timings vary depending on your provider. Some offer flexible collection dates, where others offer a restricted number of collections days – meaning your payouts come at set intervals too.

So, how often can you collect payments with GoCardless?

In this week’s FAQ Friday, Partnerships Manager, Matt, talks us through how payment collections work with GoCardless, and when you will receive your payouts.

Direct Debit timings with GoCardless

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.