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On-demand: Climate Workshop Hackathon

GoCardless
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Last editedDec 20211 min read

The need for businesses to reduce their impact on the natural world and create real, positive change is clear, but where do you start? It can be overwhelming to look at the big questions, particularly if you are a small business. As part of our recent Climate Action Day, we organised a Climate Workshop Hackathon - bringing businesses together to discuss:

  • Why should we take action on climate and biodiversity loss? 

  • How can businesses take action? 

  • Guest question from our customer

  • How can you take action in your day-to-day role? 

  • How can you take action in your personal life? 

Hear the discussion and gain helpful insights by watching the full on-demand recording below.

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