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GoCardless for Xero
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts.
Take control of unpaid bills. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.
When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.
Adam Castleton CEO, Startle Music
How it works demo
Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.
When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.
Complement your recurring payments with a simple way to immediately collect one-off bank transfer payments, powered by Open Banking.
Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees. If you’re a larger business, come chat with us about a bespoke plan.
It’s easy to collect payments from your customers, whether they’re across the road or across borders. With currency conversion from Wise built-in (so you get the real exchange rate).
Using the real exchange rate powered by Wise, GoCardless provides you with the best value you can get from your international payments.
It's simple to attach GoCardless to your Xero invoices and collect payments from your customers. Just create a GoCardless account and connect it to Xero. You can do this in the invoice or payments services section of your Xero account.
Saija Mahon, Founder & MD, Mahon Digital
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.