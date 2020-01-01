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Cut costs with Pay by Bank. Bank payments that confirm instantly, settle fast and eliminate chargebacks.
Save 49% on transaction fees compared to online card payments.
7x more reliable than cards. Stop chasing failed payments.
Instant confirmation. Money in your account typically in hours, not days.
Virtually zero chargebacks. Eliminate fraud that affects 34% of businesses using cards.
Send a payment link. Customer pays from their bank. You get instant confirmation.
Collect the first payment instantly, then automate monthly billing via Direct Debit, all in one checkout flow.
Customers add funds instantly when they need them. No waiting for payments to clear.
Simple, trustworthy giving. No long card details, just a seamless bank-to-bank transaction.
Pay by Bank for recurring payments. Instant confirmation, same-day settlement, no chargebacks. New to the market — not new to us.
Perfect your one-off payments strategy. Join thousands of businesses who use Pay by Bank.