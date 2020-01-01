How to offer your users Instant Bank Pay

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It typically takes only 1 week to build Instant Bank Pay into your GoCardless integration. One GoCardless partner did it with just one developer.
Our new API, which enables Instant Bank Pay.
Is your product an invoicing platform? Here’s guidance on how to build Instant Bank Pay into your product.
Is your product a subscription or membership platform? Here’s guidance on how to build Instant Bank Pay into your product.
Principal Engineer, Lawrence Jones, gives an overview of Billing Requests - the elements that underpin Instant Bank Pay. In this video, you'll learn what Billing Requests are, how they work, and how to add them to your GoCardless integration.
If you can’t find the answer you're looking for, our team is always on hand to help.