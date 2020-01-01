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How to offer your users Instant Bank Pay

It typically takes only 1 week to build Instant Bank Pay into your GoCardless integration. One GoCardless partner did it with just one developer.

All you need are these docs

Billing Request API

Our new API, which enables Instant Bank Pay.

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UX guidance for invoicing

Is your product an invoicing platform? Here’s guidance on how to build Instant Bank Pay into your product.

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UX guidance for subscriptions

Is your product a subscription or membership platform? Here’s guidance on how to build Instant Bank Pay into your product.

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Watch a walkthrough from a GoCardless engineer

Principal Engineer, Lawrence Jones, gives an overview of Billing Requests - the elements that underpin Instant Bank Pay. In this video, you'll learn what Billing Requests are, how they work, and how to add them to your GoCardless integration.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.