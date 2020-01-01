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SUPPORT AND SERVICES
Reliable support that covers all the basics.
Essential Customer Success gives you the tools you need to help make your GoCardless journey a success. You'll have access to dedicated training material and our team will work behind the scenes to ensure you have everything you need, when you need it, at every step.
Essential Customer Success services include, but are not limited to:
A structured digital implementation programme, with access to additional support if you need it.
0900-1800 in your local business hours with prioritised response times.
Digital success programme focused on getting you up and running with every aspect of GoCardless, from creating your account, to receiving your first payout, to growing your business.
GoCardless is great. They are always there to support us whenever we’ve got an issue. The service level is very high with GoCardless, and the payments team love it – with very little training anyone can use it to enhance the way they look after members.
James Symes, CEO, Bike Club
Email help@gocardless.com or find our localised phone numbers in the Customer Hub
Coming soon
Email help@gocardless.com or raise a ticket →
1). Queries relating to account verification, compliance, fraud, credit, use case, or sales queries are not covered within the Customer Support remit and will be handled outside the above service levels.
2). Payer queries (those paying an organisation through GoCardless) are not covered in the above service levels and receive a standardised 18 business hour response time.
3). Phone support is available in English only.
4). Email support response times are restricted to email addresses using your business domain only.
To find out more about getting started with Essential Success, please get in touch with our team and we’ll be happy to discuss our options with you.