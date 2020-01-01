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SUPPORT AND SERVICES

Enhanced Success

Expert guidance, every step of the way.

Service standards and inclusions

Enhanced Customer Success services

Enhanced Customer Success includes 1:1 access to your Customer Success Manager, who will be your dedicated point of contact throughout your journey with GoCardless. We’ll use our industry expertise to help you build your best practice approach - always guiding you through education and process optimisation.

Enhanced Customer Success services include, but are not limited to:

Pre-Sale Support

Initial planning call to ensure you're starting off on your best foot.

Orientation & Implementation

Expert support and guidance to ensure your implementation is completed successfully with no disruption to your existing payment processing, plus education on account-to-account payment services.

Dedicated Product Support

Dedicated support available 24/5, plus faster response times.

Strategic Guidance

Regular strategic account reviews at least every year with your Customer Success Manager.

Ongoing engagement

Strategic and operational guidance during expansion to new regions and/or business units, plus ongoing product suggestions and best practice.

They really want to understand how Plum works at a really deep level to understand how GoCardless can benefit the product and how we can best work together and grow together.

Elise Nunn, Head of Operations, Plum

Getting support

Knowledge base

hub.gocardless.com →

Speak to our Support team

Request support here or find our localised phone numbers in the Customer Hub

Community

Coming soon

Send us an email

Raise a ticket →

Terms of service

Service level definitions

Service exclusions

1). Queries relating to account verification, compliance, fraud, credit, use case, or sales queries are not covered within the Customer Support remit and will be handled outside the above service levels.

2). Payer queries (those paying an organisation through GoCardless) are not covered in the above service levels and receive a standardised 18 business hour response time.

3). Phone support is available in English only.

4). Email support response times are restricted to email addresses using your business domain only.

Upgrade to Enhanced

Get in touch

To find out more about upgrading to Enhanced Success, please get in touch with our team and we’ll be happy to discuss our options with you.

Get in touch

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.