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Patrick Penzo

Product Marketing Manager

Patrick is a competitor-focused Product Marketing Manager at GoCardless and, as such, spends most of his time obsessing over how to best understand what are the alternative solutions to customers’ pains. The objective is to ensure that GoCardless can best satisfy SMEs' payment wants and needs using the GoCardless payment platform. Patrick works to accelerate the cycle from discovering a customer pain point to developing the solution to then delivering that solution to SMEs in the most effective way.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.