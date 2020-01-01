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Leading Fintech for Account-to-Account Payments Integrates With Analytics and Activation Platform to Prevent Card Failures, Reduce Customer Churn and Grow Subscriber Count
Post-pandemic, many U.S. consumers are retiring their credit cards — with young Americans making this a permanent trend
First customers have already reduced outstanding payments by 25x
GoCardless has launched Instant Bank Pay, a new open banking feature
Funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures will fuel open banking strategy, accelerating delivery of next-generation bank-to-bank payments
96% of businesses are waiting on outstanding payments for 10+ days
Bolstered by a partnership with Wise.