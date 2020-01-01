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Linda Yang

GoCardless and Piano Partner to Help Publishers and Brands Drive Recurring Revenue
GoCardless and Piano Partner to Help Publishers and Brands Drive Recurring Revenue

Leading Fintech for Account-to-Account Payments Integrates With Analytics and Activation Platform to Prevent Card Failures, Reduce Customer Churn and Grow Subscriber Count

1 min read
Press Releases
Fiskl and GoCardless partner to help small businesses take direct debit payments globally
Fiskl and GoCardless partner to help small businesses take direct debit payments globally
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless appoints Alexandra Chiaramonti as General Manager of Southern Europe
GoCardless appoints Alexandra Chiaramonti as General Manager of Southern Europe
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless Survey: Three-quarters of Americans Plan to Decrease Their Use of Credit Cards as Debt Falls out of Favor
GoCardless Survey: Three-quarters of Americans Plan to Decrease Their Use of Credit Cards as Debt Falls out of Favor

Post-pandemic, many U.S. consumers are retiring their credit cards — with young Americans making this a permanent trend

1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless announces partnership with Pennylane to enable small businesses and start-ups to automate invoices, accounting and payments
GoCardless announces partnership with Pennylane to enable small businesses and start-ups to automate invoices, accounting and payments

First customers have already reduced outstanding payments by 25x

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless announces 90-day ‘Work Away’ policy and appoints new Head of Workplace
GoCardless announces 90-day ‘Work Away’ policy and appoints new Head of Workplace
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless launches open banking payments, offering businesses a new alternative to taking one-off payments
GoCardless launches open banking payments, offering businesses a new alternative to taking one-off payments

GoCardless has launched Instant Bank Pay, a new open banking feature

3 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless opens New York office as global workforce is set to grow by more than 60 percent
GoCardless opens New York office as global workforce is set to grow by more than 60 percent
2 min read
Press Releases
UK fintech GoCardless raises $95m funding
UK fintech GoCardless raises $95m funding

Funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures will fuel open banking strategy, accelerating delivery of next-generation bank-to-bank payments

2 min read
Press Releases
New Study Reveals the Struggles that Many Businesses Face in Getting Paid During the COVID-19 Pandemic
New Study Reveals the Struggles that Many Businesses Face in Getting Paid During the COVID-19 Pandemic

96% of businesses are waiting on outstanding payments for 10+ days

2 min read
Press Releases
Press release: GoCardless launches first global network for recurring payments
Press release: GoCardless launches first global network for recurring payments

Bolstered by a partnership with Wise.

3 min read
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.