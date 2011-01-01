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Hiroki Takeuchi

CEO & Co-Founder

Hiroki Takeuchi is co-founder and CEO of GoCardless and has built the company into a global operation worth over $2billion with offices in London, Paris, New York, San Francisco, Munich, and Melbourne. Founded in 2011, GoCardless is a global leader in recurring payments. The business is on a mission to take the pain out of getting paid for recurring revenue businesses. More than 70,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to SMEs, use GoCardless each month to process $25bn worth of payments a year.

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Top Articles

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We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth

New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners

2 min read
Press release: GoCardless launches first global network for recurring payments
Press release: GoCardless launches first global network for recurring payments

Bolstered by a partnership with Wise.

3 min read

Featured in the news

  • Founder in Five: Q&A with GoCardless CEO Hiroki Takeuchi

    UK Tech News

  • GoCardless fights fraud with new prevention tool

    AltFi

  • GoCardless launches open banking-powered fraud prevention tool

    Fintech Finance

Latest Articles

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Watch: Five customers talk payment success at GC Live
Watch: Five customers talk payment success at GC Live

Hear from our customers across the globe

3 min read
Sharing details of our cost reduction plans
Sharing details of our cost reduction plans
7 min read
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth

New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners

2 min read
We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking
We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking

Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures.

2 min read
How we are managing through the coronavirus
How we are managing through the coronavirus
2 min read
Go borderless: GoCardless launches the first global network designed for recurring payments
Go borderless: GoCardless launches the first global network designed for recurring payments

Complete with foreign exchange, powered by Wise for Business.

3 min read
GoCardless now powers more than 50,000 businesses worldwide
GoCardless now powers more than 50,000 businesses worldwide

Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-founder and CEO, reflects on 2019 and a new milestone.

1 min read
Announcing our $75m funding round to open up access to our global bank debit network
Announcing our $75m funding round to open up access to our global bank debit network

Business models have moved on. Payments haven’t. That's where we come in.

2 min read
Announcing $22.5m in new funding to build our global payments network
Announcing $22.5m in new funding to build our global payments network
1 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.