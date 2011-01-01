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Hiroki Takeuchi is co-founder and CEO of GoCardless and has built the company into a global operation worth over $2billion with offices in London, Paris, New York, San Francisco, Munich, and Melbourne. Founded in 2011, GoCardless is a global leader in recurring payments. The business is on a mission to take the pain out of getting paid for recurring revenue businesses. More than 70,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to SMEs, use GoCardless each month to process $25bn worth of payments a year.
New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners
Bolstered by a partnership with Wise.
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New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners
Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures.
Complete with foreign exchange, powered by Wise for Business.
Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-founder and CEO, reflects on 2019 and a new milestone.
Business models have moved on. Payments haven’t. That's where we come in.