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Giles Rowlinson

Senior Lead, Global Payment Partnerships - Open Banking

As Senior Lead, Global Payment Partnerships for Open Banking at GoCardless, Giles and his team manage relationships with partner banks and payment schemes. Giles has worked in the payments industry for over 12 years, developing expertise in multiple payment schemes, particularly in Bacs and Open Banking. Before joining GoCardless, Giles was the Service Line Manager at Bacs. He is currently involved with the Bacs Electronic Payment Affiliates group and the Open Banking Expert Advisory Group.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.