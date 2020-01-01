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Emily Downer

Content Marketing Manager

Emily is a Content Marketing Manager at GoCardless. She specialises in writing content helping business optimise their payments stratagies. Prior to GoCardless, Emily gained her experience at a number FinTech businesses, focussing on personal finance and business related content. She most recently worked for Wagestream writing content for their marketing activities.

Latest Articles

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cVRPs: The strategic advantage for Wave 1 industries
cVRPs: The strategic advantage for Wave 1 industries

Understand the innovative approaches to cVRP for Wave 1 industries

1 min read
Commercial VRPs: What do your customers think?
Commercial VRPs: What do your customers think?

Uncover the latest research on consumer appetite for commercial VRPs

2 min read
Redefining recurring payments: The VRP potential
Redefining recurring payments: The VRP potential

VRPs are changing the way businesses collect recurring payments.

2 min read
Innovate with account to account: Why bank payments are better than ever
Innovate with account to account: Why bank payments are better than ever

With open banking, A2A payments are now faster and more secure than ever before.

2 min read
The open banking roadmap: What’s next for VRPs?
The open banking roadmap: What’s next for VRPs?

Understand what's next in the roadmap for Variable Recurring Payments

2 min read
Open banking providers explained: What to look out for
Open banking providers explained: What to look out for

Are you looking at open banking payments? Take a look at what to look out for.

2 min read
Calculate how long it takes to get paid
Calculate how long it takes to get paid

Find out how long it takes you to get paid and the impact on your business

1 min read
Scale your payments to scale your business
Scale your payments to scale your business

Use our guide to understand your payments process and how best to scale it

5 min read
Future proof your payments strategy
Future proof your payments strategy

Find out how to improve BAU collections and invest in new payment innovation

5 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.