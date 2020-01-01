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Ben Knight

Head of Environmental Sustainability

Latest Articles

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GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland
GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland

Learn about the new GoCardless woodland

2 min read
GoCardless' Race to Nature
GoCardless' Race to Nature

Find out how you can take part in Race to Nature 2022 this Summer

2 min read
GoCardless’ latest sustainability news and activities
GoCardless’ latest sustainability news and activities

Discover our latest sustainability updates, including details on two new reports

2 min read
Payments, Plastics, People and Planet - why cards and climate change go hand in hand
Payments, Plastics, People and Planet - why cards and climate change go hand in hand

Read our sustainability report on the role of payments in climate change

2 min read
GoCardless Sustainability Strategy and Net-Zero Action Plan
GoCardless Sustainability Strategy and Net-Zero Action Plan

Learn more about our short and long-term strategies for reaching net-zero

3 min read
Update on our sustainability commitments
Update on our sustainability commitments

Learn about the climate action initiatives we've launched in 2021

1 min read
All I want for Christmas is a… Gabonese forest elephant?
All I want for Christmas is a… Gabonese forest elephant?

Learn more about our support for Rebalance Earth

2 min read
GoCardless' commitment to science-based sustainability targets
GoCardless' commitment to science-based sustainability targets

Read our new Climate Report and hear an update on our Net-Zero target

2 min read
GoCardless Environmental Action Day
GoCardless Environmental Action Day

Hear how our team members are helping to make positive environmental change

3 min read

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.