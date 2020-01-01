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GoCardless for Zuora

The best way to collect recurring payments

GoCardless works with Zuora, powering bank payments for the subscription economy.

Revolutionising global subscription payments

Reduce customer churn

Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.

Transparent pricing

Process bank debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.

Collect international payments

Collect payments in your customers’ currency, settled in your own currency, at the real exchange rate.

One source of truth

Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

How it works

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Zuora

The Zuora and GoCardless partnership means we can run everything through one integration, removing manual processes like payment reconciliation. The level of automation with Zuora’s platform coupled with the transparency of bank debit fees with GoCardless gives us the predictability and reliability we need to grow our business long-term.”

Evan Miller, Global Director of Billing and Collections, SiteMinder

Resources

Connect GoCardless to Zuora

The best way to collect recurring payments

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.