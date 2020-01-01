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GoCardless for powercloud
Take the hassle out of getting paid with our Bank Debit integration for powercloud
GoCardless reduces the costs for collecting payments by 56 %. GoCardless can be integrated as a white-label solution into utility websites and comprehensively connected with the innovative billing system from powercloud.
Companies receive money 47 % faster with GoCardless. Utility companies can initiate, monitor and optimise all payments directly from the powercloud via an API interface. Any end-of-year repayments to customers can also be initiated easily.
GoCardless' open API enables a fully automated process and seamless integration with powercloud. Automation includes direct debit initiation, real-time payment status checking and retry of failed payments.
Collect 97.3% of your payments successfully with GoCardless. Success+ automatically determines the best possible time to re-attempt failed payments, helping you to successfully collect up to 76% of your failed payments.
HOW IT WORKS
"Both large and small utilities will benefit greatly from our partnership. GoCardless' technological experience in direct debit transactions and our billing expertise are perfectly combined here."
Marco Beicht, CEO of Powercloud
Optimise your payment and billing processes