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GoCardless for powercloud

Optimise your payment and billing processes for energy and utilities

Take the hassle out of getting paid with our Bank Debit integration for powercloud

Master digital Transformation

Reduce payment costs

GoCardless reduces the costs for collecting payments by 56 %. GoCardless can be integrated as a white-label solution into utility websites and comprehensively connected with the innovative billing system from powercloud.

Improve cash flow

Companies receive money 47 % faster with GoCardless. Utility companies can initiate, monitor and optimise all payments directly from the powercloud via an API interface. Any end-of-year repayments to customers can also be initiated easily.

Automate payment transactions

GoCardless' open API enables a fully automated process and seamless integration with powercloud. Automation includes direct debit initiation, real-time payment status checking and retry of failed payments.

Reduce failed payments

Collect 97.3% of your payments successfully with GoCardless. Success+ automatically determines the best possible time to re-attempt failed payments, helping you to successfully collect up to 76% of your failed payments.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

HOW IT WORKS

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with powercloud

"Both large and small utilities will benefit greatly from our partnership. GoCardless' technological experience in direct debit transactions and our billing expertise are perfectly combined here."

Marco Beicht, CEO of Powercloud

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Optimise your payment and billing processes

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.