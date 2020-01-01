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GoCardless & JotForm

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

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Jotfile + GC hero New Brand
Jotfile + GC hero New Brand

Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Goodbye late payments

With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.

Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

Popular with payers

Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.

40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.

Predictable payment

Cut out the stress of guesswork. Know exactly when you'll get paid and see immediately if a payment has failed.

Make confident decisions based on predictable income

How it works with JotForm

Features

Flexible payments

Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.

Stop chasing payments

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

Seamless integration

Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within JotForm.

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

Ready to get started?

Sign up now

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your JotForm account now.

Sign up now

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.