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GoCardless & JotForm
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.
Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.
40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.
Cut out the stress of guesswork. Know exactly when you'll get paid and see immediately if a payment has failed.
Make confident decisions based on predictable income
Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within JotForm.
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your JotForm account now.