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We’re happy to answer your questions and show how open banking can work for your business. Get in touch to:

  • Understand more about open banking

  • Discuss how open banking can work for you and your customers

  • Get ready to start using open banking today

GoCardless helps thousands of businesses everyday

JustGiving
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GoCardless is forward thinking when it comes to the future of payments and we look to them to guide our journey to adopting open banking. With Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless we've reduced the cost per payment by 70-80%.

Oli Shaw-Latimer

Head of FinTech and Innovation, JustGiving

Oli Shaw-Latimer

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.