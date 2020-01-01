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[Webinar] Uncovering the true costs of payment collection

Every business collects payments. Do you know how much the payment methods you choose actually cost you? Watch our on-demand webinar to find out

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Watch on-demand

Speakers: 

  • Coral Kratenstein, Principal Product Marketing Manager

  • Will Pearson, Payments Specialist at GoCardless

  • Luke Williams, Solutions Engineer at GoCardless

The hidden costs of collecting payments go beyond transaction fees. From manual processes to failed payments. You could be wasting valuable time and resources.

Discover how bank payments can automate and optimise the way you collect money and get paid; reducing the total cost of ownership of payments and saving you both time and money.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.