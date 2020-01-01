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[Watch now] Recipe for Success+: How Lifestyle Fitness is reducing failed payments

Hear from Lifestyle Fitness and GoCardless in this pre-recorded webinar on  how failed payments don't have to be an inevitability of doing business. See how you can leverage Success+ to improve NPS scores and revenue.

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Now available on-demand

Speakers

  • Chris McQuillan, Commercial Manager, Lifestyle Fitness

  • Siamac Rezaiezadeh, Director Product Marketing, GoCardless

  • Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

We discussed:

  • How Lifestyle Fitness is putting customer experience first and saving money while they’re at it

  • How any business can collect more payments successfully with digitisation, automation and payment intelligence

  • Lifestyle Fitness' experience of implementing and using Success+ day-to-day

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.