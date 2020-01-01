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[Webinar] Payment certainty in uncertain times

Is your payment collection process ready for economic uncertainty? Watch on-demand to find out how you can protect your revenue by automating your payments.

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Available to watch on-demand.

Our payments experts: 

  • Sam Bray, Payment Specialist

  • Will Pearson, Payment Specialist

  • Cal McLarnon, Solutions Engineer

In our 30-minute discussion, we will look at:

  • Inflation and an economic downturn: what it means for businesses?

  • How you can reduce the impact of economic uncertainty through revenue protection

  • Introduction to the GoCardless solution

  • Product demo and overview of partner integrations available

  • Live Q&A with GoCardless payments experts

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.