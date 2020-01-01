[Webinar] Payment certainty in uncertain times

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Is your payment collection process ready for economic uncertainty? Watch on-demand to find out how you can protect your revenue by automating your payments.
Sam Bray, Payment Specialist
Will Pearson, Payment Specialist
Cal McLarnon, Solutions Engineer
Inflation and an economic downturn: what it means for businesses?
How you can reduce the impact of economic uncertainty through revenue protection
Introduction to the GoCardless solution
Product demo and overview of partner integrations available
Live Q&A with GoCardless payments experts