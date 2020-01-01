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This short webinar is a fantastic opportunity for aquatics clubs and swim schools to dive into the benefits of our payment system. Our team walk you through every step to ensure you're set up and collecting payments in no time.
Managing payments can be fraught with headaches. From chasing payments to hours spent on reconciliation and admin, it can seem like a never-ending task to make sure that your aquatics club or swim school is collecting the money that it is owed.
Martin Jackson, Head of Customer Onboarding Experience, GoCardless
An introduction to GoCardless
Demo of our dashboard in action
Success stories
Answering common club and school questions