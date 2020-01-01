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[Webinar] Payments for the future of insurance

Hear first-hand from ManyPets on how the road for insurance is changing and keeping up with customer expectations has never been more important. Having the right payment strategy could evolve the way you do business. Watch on-demand.

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Now available on-demand

Speakers:

  • Derek Livingstone, Head of Treasury at ManyPets

  • Sam Bray, Payments Specialist at GoCardless

  • Sonak Patel, Solutions Engineer at GoCardless

What you’ll get from this session:

  • First-hand insight from ManyPets into the power of payments for insurance companies

  • An understanding of the role of payments in collecting recurring premiums

  • Actionable insights into making your own payment collection cost-effective and automated

  • An introduction and live demo of the GoCardless solution for insurers

  • A live Q&A with ManyPets and GoCardless payments experts

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.