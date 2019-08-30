How accounting firms can eliminate debtors

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Last editedJun 20241 min read
Did you know?
64% of accounting firms give credit to their clients. This is unlike other businesses in the service industry who normally get paid in advance or on delivery. In this downloadable e-Guide from Mark Wickersham FCA, find our how to make the transition from being paid in arrears to being paid up front.
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The ultimate guide to getting paid on time
5 practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your firm's average payment times and debtor days.