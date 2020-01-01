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[Webinar] Get started with GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools

Wednesday 19 June, 7:30pm-8:15pm

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Wednesday 19 June, 7:30pm-8:15pm

This is a fantastic opportunity for clubs and schools to dive into the benefits of our payment system. We'll guide you through the process of collecting payments and answer all your questions. Our team will walk you through every step to ensure you're set up and collecting payments in no time.

Don’t miss out on this chance to simplify your payment processes and reduce admin stress. See you there!

Speaker:

  • Martin Jackson, Head of Customer Onboarding Experience, GoCardless

What to expect from this session:

1. An introduction to GoCardless

2. Interactive dashboard demo

3. Success stories

4. Q&A session

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Sales

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.