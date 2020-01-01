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Report: Embedding a Competitive Edge

Discover the five must-haves that merchants are using to compare Payment Service Providers and how you can use them to become viewed as mission critical by your customers.

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Can you survive the great SaaS consolidation?

Half of merchants currently use three or more PSPs but, in a tough economic climate, there’s a need to crunch costs and become more strategically focused. 

Based on responses from over 1,250 merchants and 250 Payment Service Providers across the UK, US, France, Germany and the Netherlands, this report provides a view of what services and payment methods merchants want their provider to offer, and how PSPs can get ahead in today’s competitive landscape.

By reading this report, you can discover:

  • What criteria merchants use to judge PSPs against

  • How you can drive revenue by offering certain add-on tools and payment methods

  • How your customers prefer to pay

  • Why speed to market is crucial to gaining a competitive advantage

Embedding better payments

Strengthen your position against competitors in three simple steps.

  1. Download and read the report today.

  2. Register your free place for our upcoming webinar ‘Embedding a competitive edge: How to survive the mass SaaS consolidation.’ The webinar will guide you through the report findings in more detail, with a GoCardless expert answering your questions.

  3. Put the learnings into action!

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.