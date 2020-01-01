Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Direct Debit masterclass: Why 90% of Blu Sky customers pay with GoCardless

Watch now, to see the panel discussion on how Blu Sky is utilising Direct Debit to grow their business and create great customer experiences.

Scroll to learn more

Join the live Q&A session with Blu Sky

Available to watch on-demand

Speakers:

  • Blu Sky, Co-Founder & CEO, Jon Dudgeon

  • GoCardless, Head of Customer Demand Generation Christina Patrick

  • GoCardless, Solutions Engineer Gareth Longstaff

This 40-minute session includes:

  • Blu Sky’s journey of growth with GoCardless

  • The payment challenges Blu Sky faced and how they overcame them

  • A quick overview of payment creation in the GoCardless dashboard

  • Watch the discussion with Blu Sky - where customers had their burning questions answered

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.