Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Watch now, to see the panel discussion on how Blu Sky is utilising Direct Debit to grow their business and create great customer experiences.
Blu Sky, Co-Founder & CEO, Jon Dudgeon
GoCardless, Head of Customer Demand Generation Christina Patrick
GoCardless, Solutions Engineer Gareth Longstaff
Blu Sky’s journey of growth with GoCardless
The payment challenges Blu Sky faced and how they overcame them
A quick overview of payment creation in the GoCardless dashboard
Watch the discussion with Blu Sky - where customers had their burning questions answered