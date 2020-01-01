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[New] Verified Mandates

Catch payment fraud in the act

Check whether a new customer’s bank account details are genuine without compromising the checkout experience.

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Don’t choose between payment fraud prevention and customer experience.

Fraud comes at a high price, with 66% of businesses spending more than 10% of a lost payment’s value trying to recover it. But if you’re signing up potentially thousands of new customers every day, how do you know they are who they say they are without adding unnecessary friction to the checkout experience?

With Verified Mandates, you can now verify your customers and set up a new direct debit mandate at the same time. Powered by Open Banking, customers setting up new recurring payments will be connected to their mobile app or online banking login where they can instantly authenticate their bank details. We then send both you and your customer an immediate confirmation once the account is verified.

Benefits

Instant fraud prevention

A third of businesses take three days to catch fraudulent payments. Catch attempted fraud instantly.

Protect revenue

Stop fraud before it happens and have confidence in your payments, helping you to better predict cashflow.

Optimal customer experience

Provide a seamless checkout experience and verify new customers directly in the payment flow.

Save time and money

Manage fraud prevention and payments all in one place, reducing admin time and the number of tools used.

How Verified Mandates work

Use Verified Mandates for:

High-volume subscription businesses

When you’re adding hundreds or thousands of new customers every day, Verified Mandates helps you verify new customers at scale. Perfect if you offer a free trial for new customers.

High-value payments

If your subscriptions are particularly high value, Verified Mandates gives you peace of mind that your revenue is secure.

  • High-volume subscription businesses

    When you’re adding hundreds or thousands of new customers every day, Verified Mandates helps you verify new customers at scale. Perfect if you offer a free trial for new customers.

  • High-value payments

    If your subscriptions are particularly high value, Verified Mandates gives you peace of mind that your revenue is secure.

Start using Verified Mandates today.

Contact us

Sales

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+44 20 4579 7398

Support

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.