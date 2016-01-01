Skip to content

A blueprint for your adoption

Many recurring revenue businesses are still held back by legacy payment systems that are inefficient, expensive and prone to failure.

With commercial Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) on the horizon, this status quo is finally optional. We surveyed 489 business leaders and 2,000 consumers.

Recurring payments need an urgent rethink

We asked recurring revenue business leaders about their current payment headaches. Many cited issues with cards.

Are commercial VRPs the strategic unlock?

By combining the automation of a recurring mandate (like Direct Debit) with the speed and data-rich nature of open banking, commercial VRPs offer a more intelligent alternative to traditional payment rails.

Sweeping vs commercial

Sweeping: The automatic transfer of money between two accounts belonging to the same person - often called  ‘me-to-me’ payments.

Commercial: Commercial VRPs will allow the payments to be used in a commercial setting, i.e., payments going from a customer account to an account owned by a business.

Businesses are highly motivated to switch to commercial VRPs

  • 96% would consider a new payment method if it decreased customer churn

  • 96% would adopt a solution that reduced their DSO

  • 96% believe Recurring Pay by Bank would help them save money

  • 89% believe Recurring Pay by Bank would improve their cash flow

Business leaders and consumers are ready. Execution is what matters.

Technical readiness is only half the battle. Success in rolling out commercial VRPs depends on operational excellence and choosing a partner that can navigate a shifting landscape.

38% of consumers are open to adopting commercial VRPs, rising to 60% for Gen Z

What early business adopters are prioritising

Built-in solution

41% of recurring revenue business leaders would like to access open banking payments through their current provider, so they don’t have to switch

Bank coverage

41% say greater coverage, i.e. more banks that offer open banking payments to consumers

Seamless integrations

39% say an integration with software they already use, such as billing or accounting platforms

Seize the opportunity

The move to commercial VRPs represents the single biggest upgrade to the UK's payment infrastructure in a generation.

Businesses that treat these capabilities – built into our Recurring Pay by Bank solution – as a strategic priority today will not only reduce their operational costs but will redefine their relationship with their customers, now and in the future.

Get the first-mover advantage

Get the blueprint for rolling out commercial VRPs based on real business and consumer insights – plus a checklist for choosing a partner that can deliver.

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.