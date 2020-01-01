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CALCULATE the cost of churn

Make happy & loyal customers

Don’t let your customers churn unintentionally. Take a customer-centric approach to payments. Try the convenient and reliable way to pay, with GoCardless.

4 ways to keep more customers

Don’t let payment failure impact customer experience

Churn is a strong indicator of overall performance, but it’s also directly related to failed payments. Hamish Wood, Senior Manager Customer Experience, explains how payments with low failure rates help keep customers happy and returning.

The right payment method impacts customer experience

13% improvement in overall customer churn after a year of using GoCardless

91% customer retention after just 3 months using GoCardless according to the IDC

5% improvement in customer retention can increase revenue by 25%-95%

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Churn is a leaky bucket

Customer churn is complex and expensive. This infographic delves into the true cost of churn, how to reduce it and the impact of adding Direct Debit to your payments methods.

Take a look

Is your churn problem involuntary or voluntary?

Churn rate is an important indicator of the health of your business. But, it’s not just dissatisfied customers who choose to leave. Understand how you can cost-effectively reduce churn.

Read on

  • Churn is a leaky bucket

    Customer churn is complex and expensive. This infographic delves into the true cost of churn, how to reduce it and the impact of adding Direct Debit to your payments methods.

    Take a look

  • Is your churn problem involuntary or voluntary?

    Churn rate is an important indicator of the health of your business. But, it’s not just dissatisfied customers who choose to leave. Understand how you can cost-effectively reduce churn.

    Read on

How DocuSign increased Customer Lifetime Value

DocuSign needed a payment provider that was both reliable for recurring payments and preferred by customers in its key markets. Find out how they increased their customer retention with Direct Debit.

Read the story

Solving the 4 key challenges of customer retention

No business wants to lose customers and Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) is a critical metric to ensure sustainable long-term growth. Get to know your customers better and keep them coming back.

Read the guide

  • How DocuSign increased Customer Lifetime Value

    DocuSign needed a payment provider that was both reliable for recurring payments and preferred by customers in its key markets. Find out how they increased their customer retention with Direct Debit.

    Read the story

  • Solving the 4 key challenges of customer retention

    No business wants to lose customers and Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) is a critical metric to ensure sustainable long-term growth. Get to know your customers better and keep them coming back.

    Read the guide

Don’t let churn become a concern

4 ways to keep more customersGet in touch

Speak with our payments experts to learn how you can make sure your customers don’t leave unintentionally.

4 ways to keep more customersGet in touch

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.