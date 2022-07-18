GoCardless acquires Nordigen

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Open banking
Addressing new challenges with next-generation open banking capabilities.
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO and Duncan Barrigan, CPO, GoCardless discuss open banking and payments.
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO, GoCardless
Nordigen is a freemium open banking platform that provides access to open banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's API connects to 2,300+ banks in the UK and Europe, and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 countries. Nordigen is a licensed Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.
In April 2023, Nordigen's product was relaunched as GoCardless Bank Account Data.
Open banking is a once-in-a-generation technological change which has given rise to a market worth over $400 billion. We realised early on that this technology would drive bank payments for decades to come and over the last 18 months we’ve been accelerating our push into open banking.
This acquisition takes us to the next level with state-of-the-art open banking connectivity. This will help us to offer best-in-class products for both payments and data for any business that wants to harness the power of open banking.
This acquisition will help us to offer the very best bank payment and open banking products in the market. Having open banking connectivity in-house will help us to improve payment features such as Instant Bank Pay and Verified Mandates and roll them out to more markets, faster, as well as developing new products and features.
Our customers will be able to access Nordigen’s current offering including free access to Account Information Services (AIS) open banking data and premium access to Nordigen’s advanced data products to derive greater insight from this data.
Our vision is to be the world’s bank payment network and we believe open banking is a huge enabler. That’s why we’ve accelerated our push into this space over the last 18 months, releasing open banking features to help merchants optimise their payment strategy.
This acquisition takes us to the next level. We can now combine free, state-of-the-art open banking connectivity with deep payments expertise. This means we can now offer open banking-as-a-service to any developer, partner or fintech and use open banking data to enhance our core payment offering.
Unlike everyone else in the market, we believe that simple open banking data is a building block for better financial services and should be free. Nordigen has pioneered this freemium approach, combining free access with value-added products to help users gain the deepest insights from the data for their use case. We’re excited to take this model and scale it, helping anyone - developer, partner or fintech - who’s trying to use open banking data to solve customer problems.
The transaction closed on 18 July 2022.
The Nordigen product has now been relaunched as GoCardless Bank Account Data. If you can't find the info you're looking for here on our website, get in touch and we'll be happy to help.