GETTING PAID HAS EVOLVED

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Collect instant, one-off and recurring payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.
“We can focus on delivering new product features, I don't think we could have even created the product we have today.”
“GoCardless had a flexible offering. They delivered on time. The platform was easy to use and integrate with.”
“For cards, you’re looking at around 80% of payments succeeding first time. With direct bank payments, it’s greater than 90%.”
Weighed down by manual processes and long DSO? Let bank payments do the heavy lifting so you can get back to growing the business.
Try our working capital calculator to see how much you could save.
Access to 30+ countries through one simple integration. A simple, RESTful API and 9.2 score on G2 for integration. It’s never been easier.
Take a look at the process of integration with GoCardless.
Reduce the cost and time spent collecting payments so that you can increase your revenue and grow.
Try our calculator to see how much working capital you could release.
“GoCardless delivers in terms of administration costs, we’re better placed than ever to ensure funds are getting to people in need.”
Norwegian Refugee Council
Collect instant, one-off and recurring payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.