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Simple and Secure Direct Bank Payments
Cut your costs, keep customers, and even go global. For monthly payments, weekly payments, or anything else.
Card payments are expensive and failure-prone. GoCardless is built on bank payments, which cuts out unnecessary costs.
Collect 99% of one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated recurring payments – on the first try. Then use Success+ to automatically retry any payment failures.
Provide a localised payment experience to customers in 30+ countries. Including the UK, Eurozone countries, the US, and Australia.
Collect from 30+ countries without needing a local bank account. FX is handled for you, at the real market rate.
Email notifications keep you aware of any failed payments or cancellations, so you’re never left wondering.
Full control over your customers’ payment plans. Amend or pause plans, and collect one-off charges with ease.