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Reduce conversion risk

Globally, bank debit is the preferred payment method for common recurring payment needs, being most preferred 42% of the time. With GoCardless, easily add bank debit to your payment mix and win more customers.

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How do your customers want to pay you?

Preferences change from country to country. While cards are popular in the US, bank debit is a more preferred method in the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Australia. Offering just one single payment method makes a portion of potential customers less likely to use your brand.

Read the global payment preferences report

The reason we added direct debit with GoCardless as a payment option was to hit our very aggressive international growth numbers. Direct debit is a preferred payment method, especially in Europe, and we were lacking parity.

Study participant, IDC White Paper

Read what 700 decision-makers say about conversion

Did you know half of all businesses see more than 7% of payments fail? And that leads to bad debt, higher churn and loss of revenue.

This startling statistic was uncovered in a Forrester Consulting survey of 700 payment decision-makers.

Read the full report to get all the insights, as well as recommendations for how to overcome your payment challenges.

Read the full report

Diversify your payment options with GoCardless

With GoCardless, collect payments using bank debit in more than 30 countries. Bank debit can coexist with other payment methods to create a best-in-class checkout experience.

Local payments with a global reach

GoCardless has created the first global network designed for recurring payments. Offer the local bank debit payment option in more than 30 countries, including the UK, Eurozone countries, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Low payment failure rates

With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.

Integrate with your existing systems

Connect GoCardless to your global tech stack with our extensive list of partner integrations, including Salesforce, Zuora and Chargebee. Or use our API.

Optimised payment pages

With GoCardless, fully customise our out-of-the-box payment pages, or build a bespoke integration using our API. Plus, localise your payment pages to meet the needs of your global customers.

To date, wherever we offer GoCardless it’s the preferred payment option, with 50%-85% adoption. For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.

Diego Passarela, Head of Billing and Payments, Quandoo

Capital on Tap reduces the cost of collecting payments by 90%

Since launching seven years ago, Capital on Tap has obsessed over helping small businesses and works with over 70,000 SMEs. 

With Gocardless, Capital on Tap has been able to move over 80% of its global customers to bank debit and reduce the costs of collecting payments by 90%.

Read the full story

Report: Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases in 2020

Get the full report

Trusted by 100,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide

  • Capital on Tap & Reducing costs

    “By collecting payments over direct debit and pull ACH versus cards or other payment rails, we've probably saved $10, $15 or $20 million.”

  • Deel & Payment success

    “Prompt and error-free payment into the platform is vital to guaranteeing people are paid on time. GoCardless enables customers to authorize us to pull money from their accounts, so we can schedule payments at the optimum time.”

  • PremierePC & Reducing fees

    “I went on the GoCardless website and thought, ‘Wow, these fees are fantastic. This would reduce our fee structure by over 85%.”

  • Deputy & Cash flow

    “GoCardless has a massive impact on the business because it helps us improve cash flow. As soon as we get payments in our bank, that's cash that we can invest in our aspirations for growth.”

How can we help?

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Speak to one of our recurring payment experts about payment preferences around the globe, and we’ll show you how GoCardless can support your goals.

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.