What's new - Summer 2024

PRODUCT UPDATES

Don’t miss a beat with all the latest product news and releases from GoCardless.

From easy-to-use reporting tools to help you understand business performance, to faster, more secure and more reliable payments, discover what’s just launched.

What’s new in the dashboard?

New: Easy-to-use reporting tools

With reporting tools now available in your dashboard, it’s easier than ever to keep track of revenue – so you can focus your effort where it’s needed most. 

  • See collected payments, total earnings and failed payment attempts 

  • Identify growth and risk areas with data refreshed daily

  • Get cash flow insights right inside your dashboard

New: Bitesize Instalment payments
Give customers more payment flexibility with the option to split the cost of a high-value product or service into smaller chunks.

  • Grow your customer base (and revenue) with more manageable ways to pay

  • Personalize customer experience with tailored payment plans

  • Save time with automated collection once an Instalment plan is set up

New: Get paid fast with QR codes
Collect payments in person or sign up a new customer on the go, with QR codes now available in your dashboard. 

  • Collect from anywhere, just print out or download your QR code

  • Take payments instantly, from new and old customers

  • Sign up customers easily

What else just landed?

More updates to speed up, secure, and simplify payments.

New: Faster ACH

Get ACH payments in your bank account two-days faster. Improve your business cash flow and use the money where it’s needed most.

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Protect your business and customers from costly cyber attacks and data breaches, with two-factor authentication.

