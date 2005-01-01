What's new - Summer 2024
PRODUCT UPDATES
Don’t miss a beat with all the latest product news and releases from GoCardless.
From easy-to-use reporting tools to help you understand business performance, to faster, more secure and more reliable payments, discover what’s just launched.
What’s new in the dashboard?
New: Easy-to-use reporting tools
With reporting tools now available in your dashboard, it’s easier than ever to keep track of revenue – so you can focus your effort where it’s needed most.
See collected payments, total earnings and failed payment attempts
Identify growth and risk areas with data refreshed daily
Get cash flow insights right inside your dashboard
New: Bitesize Instalment payments
Give customers more payment flexibility with the option to split the cost of a high-value product or service into smaller chunks.
Grow your customer base (and revenue) with more manageable ways to pay
Personalised customer experience with tailored payment plans
Save time with automated collection once an Instalment plan is set up
New: Get paid fast with QR codes
Collect payments in person or sign up a new customer on the go, with QR codes now available in your dashboard.
Collect from anywhere, just print out or download your QR code
Take payments instantly, from new and old customers
Sign up customers easily
What else just landed?
More updates to speed up, secure, and simplify payments.
Two-factor authentication (2FA)
If you’re not already using two-factor authentication, switch it on today to help prevent cyber security attacks.