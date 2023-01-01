Improve cash flow

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Collect payments automatically whenever they are due, reduce your debtor days, and gain confidence in your cash flow so you can plan the future of your business.
Cash flow problems are a common concern for small businesses. Spiralling debtor days and awkward “please pay us” conversations limit your potential to plan for the future, or worse, put you out of business.
GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients, it saves time and it obviously helps cash flow – that’s a huge thing!”Saija Mahon, Founder & MD, Mahon Digital
The key to better cash flow is dependable, automated cash collection. Free your customers from the burden of remembering to pay every month and save hours in admin time.
47%
Reduction in payout timings using GoCardless according an IDC White Paper
Setting up payment details for ACH bank debit payments takes two minutes for customers to complete online.
Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.
No more customers logging into online banking, updating expired card details or forgetting to pay.
Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.
Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.