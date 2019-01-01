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Payments

Payment terms: An overview
Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

4 min read
Finance
What are the main online payment methods?
What are the main online payment methods?

You have two main options for taking recurring payments online. Learn more here.

7 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Webinar Recap: How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
Webinar Recap: How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

Three main strategies to boost growth

3 min read
Payments
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success.

4 min read
GoCardless
ACH return codes : reasons and meanings
ACH return codes : reasons and meanings

What happens if an ACH payment is returned? Find out right here.

6 min read
Payments
What is bank debit?
What is bank debit?

Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.

3 min read
Payments
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity
Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity

It's time businesses adopted the mantra of customer choice to payments too.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a prepayment?
What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

2 min read
Payments
The complete guide to optimizing your accounts receivable
The complete guide to optimizing your accounts receivable

82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.

PDF
Cash flow
Webinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
Webinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

with Michael Krantz, Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships for US at GoCardless

Webinar
Growth
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a payment processor?
What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min read
Payments
A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses
A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses

Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.

5 min read
Payments
What is a Bank Identification Code (BIC code)?
What is a Bank Identification Code (BIC code)?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.

2 min read
Payments
Payment preferences in the US: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
Payment preferences in the US: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How US businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

2 min read
Payments
Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.
Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.

The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.

2 min read
Payments
5 facts about how B2B SaaS customers choose to pay
5 facts about how B2B SaaS customers choose to pay

Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.

3 min read
Payments
Payment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market
Payment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market

Insights on payment preferences from over 4,000 businesses around the globe.

2 min read
Payments
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.

PDF
Payments
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments

How GoCardless helps your business save money.

4 min read
GoCardless
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments

A guide on making payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

8 min read
Bacs
What is invoice discounting and how does it work?
What is invoice discounting and how does it work?

Invoice discounting is a way to get money flowing into your business faster – here's how it works.

4 min read
Payments
[Report] Consumer payment preferences for recurring purchases: 2019
[Report] Consumer payment preferences for recurring purchases: 2019

12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.

PDF
Payments
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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.