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Payments

What is a continuous payment authority (CPA)?
What is a continuous payment authority (CPA)?

What is the best way to use a credit card? Find out about recurring payments

3 min read
Payments
Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence?
Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence?

Understand the importance of recurring payment intelligence in today's climate.

2 min read
Payments
The digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing
The digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing

COVID-19 and other factors have furthered accelerated this digitization.

5 min read
Enterprise
GoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports
GoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports

Customer satisfaction and easy to use-few reasons we are a G2 Winter 2021 leader

3 min read
Payments
We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking
We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking

Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures

2 min read
GoCardless
Checks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit
Checks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit

Is it time for US businesses to leave checks behind for good?

5 min read
Enterprise
Powering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet
Powering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet

Why does bank debit matter for SaaS businesses? Read more to find out.

5 min read
SaaS
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US

Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.

PDF
Enterprise
3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success
3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

3 min read
Payments
Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures
Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures

And other key insights from our 2020 payment success index.

2 min read
Enterprise
eChecks: What are they, and how do they work?
eChecks: What are they, and how do they work?
2 min read
Payments
ACH vs. Credit Cards
ACH vs. Credit Cards

When it comes to ACH vs credit cards, there are several significant differences

2 min read
Payments
ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments
ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments

Billions of transactions. Trillions of dollars. All the key stats about ACH.

7 min read
Payments
What Are Facilitation Payments?
What Are Facilitation Payments?

Get to grips with payment facilitators vs. payment processors, right here.

2 min read
Payments
How to Create an Invoice
How to Create an Invoice

Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...

2 min read
Payments
How to Write a Late Payment Email
How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

3 min read
Finance
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min read
Enterprise
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min read
Enterprise
How to Calculate Principal Payment
How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min read
Payments
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min read
GoCardless
Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?
Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?

Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.

2 min read
Invoicing
How to talk to your customers about paying by ACH debit
How to talk to your customers about paying by ACH debit

What to say when introducing ACH debit to your customers

7 min read
Payments
Common objections to paying by ACH debit, and how to deal with them
Common objections to paying by ACH debit, and how to deal with them

What to say when your customers have questions about ACH debit

2 min read
Payments
When to make paying by ACH debit compulsory for your customers
When to make paying by ACH debit compulsory for your customers

Should you make ACH your only payment option?

1 min read
Payments
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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.