Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Entrepreneurial

2 min readBusiness Management

Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

1 min readEntrepreneurial

[Report] The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021

Which are the best states in the US to own a small business? Find out now.

2 min readEntrepreneurial

5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies

Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.

3 min readEntrepreneurial

How to Do a SWOT Analysis

Explore the importance of SWOT analyses with our definitive guide.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

help@gocardless.com

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., 353 Sacramento St 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, US

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.