Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Master collecting money from customers for healthy cash flow and growth.
This guide explains the foundations of taking payments
Simplify the way you analyze and manage your business performance
Here's how to get your tenants to pay rent on time
Read our guide to the top 5 online payment solutions for startups.
Where does your business stack up? Find out here.
Read our guide to collecting and avoiding troublesome late payments.
Is it illegal to charge late payment fees for unpaid invoices?
Will open banking or Account-to-Account payments simplify your payments process?
Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.
Accounts payable and cash flow are closely linked to each other.
Do you have a small business expense tracking system? Here’s why you should.
Discover why cash flow analysis is important for making decisions.
Create a predictable cash flow by minimizing outgoings and maximizing sales.
Learn how to do a cash flow budget and why it’s important for your business.
Discover how to fix cash flow problems and keep your small business on track.
Discover how your payment strategy plays an important role in cash flow.
Discover the benchmarks for global payment timings from the latest research.
Get your startup off the ground with our bootstrapping business ideas.
How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.
Are you looking for ways to improve positive cash flow? Try value pricing.
Make the most of your cash flow financial statement and grow your business.
Discover how GoCardless can help you maximize your cash flow.
Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.