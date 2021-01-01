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We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses
Free cash flow to firm is the best indicator of stock value
Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget
What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?
Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections
What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?
Maintaining a detailed cash book is a vital accounting process
Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.
From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas
The best payroll software to manage wages and more in 2021 and beyond
A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors
Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.
Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here
Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil
Discover how monitoring cash runway goes hand in hand with business health
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide
Get the inside track on accounts receivable management services, right here.
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.
Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.