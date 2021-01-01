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Cash flow

Cash flow

What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accountants
Free cash flow to firm (FCFF) definition
Free cash flow to firm (FCFF) definition

Free cash flow to firm is the best indicator of stock value

2 min read
Cash flow
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses

Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget

2 min read
Finance
What is a loss leader?
What is a loss leader?

What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?

2 min read
Cash flow
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition

Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections

Webinar
Cash flow
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples

What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?

2 min read
Cash flow
How to use a cash book in accounting
How to use a cash book in accounting

Maintaining a detailed cash book is a vital accounting process

3 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate free cash flow
How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

3 min read
Cash flow
The top 5 payroll software applications of 2021
The top 5 payroll software applications of 2021

The best payroll software to manage wages and more in 2021 and beyond

2 min read
Cash flow
Pretax Profit Margins Explained
Pretax Profit Margins Explained

A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors

2 min read
Cash flow
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

2 min read
Cash flow
5 solutions to cash flow problems
5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

3 min read
Cash flow
What is overtrading?
What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min read
Cash flow
What is a cash runway?
What is a cash runway?

Discover how monitoring cash runway goes hand in hand with business health

2 min read
Cash flow
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min read
Business Management
What is a receivable management service?
What is a receivable management service?

Get the inside track on accounts receivable management services, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accountants
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min read
Cash flow
What is terminal value?
What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min read
Finance
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Imprest System?
What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounts Receivable
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