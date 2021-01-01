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Business Management

Business Management

Why are data analysis methods important for your business?
Why are data analysis methods important for your business?

Make business decisions data-driven by using data analysis methods.

3 min read
Business Management
How Perpetual Inventory Works
How Perpetual Inventory Works

Discover the advantages of perpetual inventory systems.

2 min read
Business Management
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

2 min read
Business Management
8 small business survival tips for 2021
8 small business survival tips for 2021

Make sure your business thrives this year with our small business survival tips

2 min read
Business Management
How to develop a procurement strategy
How to develop a procurement strategy

Develop an effective procurement strategy that aligns with your business goals

3 min read
Business Management
Effective ways to make your business more sustainable
Effective ways to make your business more sustainable

Sustainability has become a fundamental part of what makes a successful business

3 min read
Business Management
What is a perpetual inventory system?
What is a perpetual inventory system?

Why count stock manually when a perpetual system can do it for you?

2 min read
Business Management
What is the Velocity of Money?
What is the Velocity of Money?

How does the velocity of money impact on the economy?

2 min read
Business Management
How to create a great business model
How to create a great business model

There are many different types of business models. Here’s what to look for

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Talent Management?
What Is Talent Management?

Get creative with new ways to attract top talent to your business

2 min read
Business Management
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples

Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how

3 min read
Growth
How to implement an effective performance management system
How to implement an effective performance management system

Motivate your team to meet goals with a strong performance management system

2 min read
Business Management
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples

Fixed assets are important. Here’s what you need to know about them

2 min read
Business Management
How to write an effective performance review
How to write an effective performance review

Great feedback encourages growth. Find out how to write a performance review

2 min read
Business Management
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know

How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output

3 min read
Growth
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses

How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?

2 min read
Growth
What is an oligopoly?
What is an oligopoly?

We explain the meaning of an oligopoly and why you need to understand it

2 min read
Business Management
What is Monopolistic Competition?
What is Monopolistic Competition?

Understanding monopolistic competition can give you a competitive edge.

2 min read
Business Management
What is Matrix Management?
What is Matrix Management?

Learn how matrix management can boost overall business productivity

3 min read
Business Management
How to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud
How to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud

Find out about cnp fraud and ways to prevent it

2 min read
Business Management
What is Gamification in Business?
What is Gamification in Business?

Learn how gamification can help you smash your business goals.

2 min read
Business Management
Employee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it
Employee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it

Learn how employee turnover can affect a company and how to manage it

2 min read
Business Management
What are semi-variable costs?
What are semi-variable costs?

Learn the meaning of a semi-variable cost and its examples

2 min read
Business Management
What is Agency Theory in Business?
What is Agency Theory in Business?

Learn how agency theory can improve agency relationships.

2 min read
Business Management
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