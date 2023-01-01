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Accountants

Accountants

What Is the Net Sales Formula?
What Is the Net Sales Formula?

The formula for net sales can provide a clearer picture of your firm’s revenue.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Marginal Cost
How to Calculate Marginal Cost

Get the lowdown on the importance of the marginal cost formula.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Revenue Run Rate?
What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Fair Value Accounting?
What Is Fair Value Accounting?

Explore the pros and cons of fair value accounting with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accountants
What are debtors and creditors?
What are debtors and creditors?

Learn more about the difference between debtors and creditors, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the current ratio?
What is the current ratio?

Get the inside track on the current ratio formula, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Liquidity Ratio?
What Is a Liquidity Ratio?

Liquidity ratio formulas indicate whether you can pay off your debts.

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding the Order to Cash Cycle
Understanding the Order to Cash Cycle

The order to cash cycle covers every business process related to making a sale.

3 min read
Accountants
What is the interest coverage ratio?
What is the interest coverage ratio?

Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.

2 min read
Accountants
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?

Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to liquidity in accounting
A guide to liquidity in accounting

What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?

Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?

Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Pro Forma Statement?
What is a Pro Forma Statement?

Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.

3 min read
Accountants
What Is a Burden Rate?
What Is a Burden Rate?

Learn everything you need to know about the burden rate formula.

2 min read
Accountants
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding Accruals in Accounting
Understanding Accruals in Accounting

Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?

The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Activity-Based Costing?
What Is Activity-Based Costing?

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively

Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.

2 min read
Accountants
What Does Goodwill Mean
What Does Goodwill Mean

Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis

Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis

Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.

2 min read
Accountants
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