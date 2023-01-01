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Accountants

What is the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI)?
What is the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI)?

Get the inside track on the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) with our easy guide

2 min read
Accountants
What does dunning mean in Accounting?
What does dunning mean in Accounting?

Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.

2 min read
Accountants
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?

Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.

3 min read
Accountants
Understanding Amortization in Accounting
Understanding Amortization in Accounting

Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate life cycle costing
How to calculate life cycle costing

Life cycle costing helps you understand the total cost of a product or asset.

3 min read
Accountants
What is a chart of accounts & is it important?
What is a chart of accounts & is it important?

A chart of accounts is a complete listing of your company’s financial accounts.

2 min read
Accountants
Deferred Revenue: Definition & Examples
Deferred Revenue: Definition & Examples

Deferred revenue refers to payments for goods that haven’t been delivered yet.

2 min read
Accountants
What is total contract value (TCV)?
What is total contract value (TCV)?

Total contract value refers to the total value of a contract, including fees.

3 min read
Accountants
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively

Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.

3 min read
Accountants
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping

Find out more about online bookkeeping for a small business.

2 min read
Accountants
What is constant purchasing power accounting (CPPA)?
What is constant purchasing power accounting (CPPA)?

Learn about the accounting method known as constant purchasing power accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a purchase requisition form?
What is a purchase requisition form?

Learn more about the importance of requisition forms with our handy guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What is remittance advice?
What is remittance advice?

Want to know more about remittance advice slips? Read our definitive guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a profit and loss account?
What is a profit and loss account?

Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.

2 min read
Accountants
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accountants
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?

What is contribution margin? Check out our guide for more information.

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

2 min read
Accountants
What does days payable outstanding mean?
What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min read
Accountants
What is depreciation in accounting?
What is depreciation in accounting?

Explore the importance of depreciation in accounting, right here.

3 min read
Accountants
Guide to the provision for doubtful debts
Guide to the provision for doubtful debts

We break down how to calculate the provision for bad and doubtful debts.

2 min read
Accountants
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

3 min read
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What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?
What is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?

Find out how to calculate return on capital employed (ROCE).

2 min read
Accountants
Small business tax credits and your business
Small business tax credits and your business

Are you eligible for small business tax credits? Find out here.

2 min read
Accountants
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