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Measuring your company’s financial health
Measuring your company’s financial health

Make sure your business is fit for purpose

2 min read
Finance
5 biggest small business challenges
5 biggest small business challenges

Here are some obstacles to look out for

2 min read
Growth
What Is a Shareholders’ Agreement?
What Is a Shareholders’ Agreement?

As a shareholder, you want to be clear on what rights you’re entitled to.

3 min read
Finance
Top 5 Ways to Build Credit for Your Business
Top 5 Ways to Build Credit for Your Business

Build your business credit with our 5 handy tips.

2 min read
Finance
Understanding a pay stub
Understanding a pay stub

Here’s how to read those important documents

2 min read
Business Management
Do nonprofits pay taxes?
Do nonprofits pay taxes?

Most but not all nonprofit organizations in the US can be exempt from taxes

2 min read
Regulations
Cross selling: definition, examples, and best practices
Cross selling: definition, examples, and best practices

Learn how to incorporate cross selling opportunities into your strategy

2 min read
Growth
5 best CRM software options 2021
5 best CRM software options 2021

The best CRM software to manage your customers

2 min read
Growth
What are the 5Ps of Marketing?
What are the 5Ps of Marketing?

Learn about the key areas that impact your marketing

2 min read
Growth
5 Types of Financial Statements
5 Types of Financial Statements

Learn more about some key documents you need to know about

2 min read
Finance
What is micromarketing?
What is micromarketing?

Sometimes you don’t have to market to everyone. Learn more

2 min read
Growth
Breaking down the balance sheet
Breaking down the balance sheet

What does a balance sheet show you? Learn more about what’s included

2 min read
Accountants
What is an E-Wallet?
What is an E-Wallet?

Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Small Business Grants for Women
Small Business Grants for Women

Grants create new opportunities for female business owners.

2 min read
Finance
How to Get a Business Credit Check
How to Get a Business Credit Check

Here’s how to find your company’s credit check score.

3 min read
Finance
The US states with the best talent pools for small businesses and their impact on the economy and workforce
The US states with the best talent pools for small businesses and their impact on the economy and workforce
5 min read
Growth
The Impact of Market Volatility on Your Business
The Impact of Market Volatility on Your Business

How does an unstable stock market impact your business?

2 min read
Finance
Progressive, Regressive and Proportional Taxes
Progressive, Regressive and Proportional Taxes

It’s likely you pay taxes in each of the three tax systems used in the US

2 min read
Finance
What Is the Ability-to-Pay Principle of Taxation?
What Is the Ability-to-Pay Principle of Taxation?

Ability-to-pay argues that those who earn more should contribute more in taxes

3 min read
Finance
US Accounting vs. International Accounting
US Accounting vs. International Accounting
3 min read
Accountants
Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)
Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)

What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting

2 min read
Finance
An Introduction to Game Theory
An Introduction to Game Theory

We explain game theory and how it applies to your business strategy.

2 min read
Growth
Budgeting vs. Forecasting
Budgeting vs. Forecasting

Find out how forecasting and budgeting can help shape your company’s future.

3 min read
Accountants
Best Invoicing Software for Small Business
Best Invoicing Software for Small Business

Streamline your payment process with invoicing software for small business.

3 min read
Accountants

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