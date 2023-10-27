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Switching your customers to ACH Pull

Short email template: Switching existing customers to ACH Pull

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Last editedOct 20231 min read

Subject line: 

Make your payments with us hassle-free

Body copy:

Hi [Customer first name], 

We are delighted to have you as our customer and want to make sure you get the best experience possible. We noticed that you normally pay with [credit card/digital wallet/wire transfer], and we think that you could benefit from using a different payment method. 

We would like to introduce you to our preferred payment option - ACH Pull, which you can trust to make payments with us quickly and safely. 

  • Hassle-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.

  • Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.

  • Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with Regulation E, which protects you from unauthorized payments.

Setting up an ACH Pull payment is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your ACH Pull payments. [Insert your mandate creation link].

  2. Provide your bank account number and routing number.

  3. You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our ACH Pull provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 1 day prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards, 

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.